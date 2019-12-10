Skip to Main Content
Labour ministry investigating workplace accident at Resolute sawmill
Thunder Bay

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace accident that sent a Resolute employee to the hospital on Saturday.
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace accident at Resolute's Thunder Bay sawmill that sent an employee to hospital on Saturday. (Supplied)

Thunder Bay police said officers were called to the Resolute sawmill on Darrel Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday with reports of an accident. A worker was taken to hospital, and police notified the ministry.

A ministry spokesperson said the worker was injured by a piece of equipment, but no further details were provided.

The spokesperson said a ministry inspector and engineer visited the site on Monday.

No orders or requirements have been issued. The investigation is ongoing.

