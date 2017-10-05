Ontario's Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development is investigating a workplace accident at Thunder Bay's Resolute paper mill that left one person injured.

The ministry said the incident occurred on July 31.

According to an internal Resolute memo obtained by CBC News, a crew of workers was transporting a transformer within the facility when the transformer tipped over and landed against a filing cabinet, desk and chair, striking a millwright.

The ministry said the worker received non-critical injuries.

The memo says the worker was taken to hospital for treatment and "had it not been for the desk and chair that the transformer fell on, the consequences could have been much greater."

The ministry said the investigation is ongoing and no further details are being provided.

CBC News reached out to Resolute for comment but received no response on Thursday.