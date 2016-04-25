No injuries in fire at Resolute sawmill in Thunder Bay

There were no injuries when a fire broke out at Thunder Bay's Resolute sawmill on Friday night, firefighters said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the sawmill on Darrel Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. Friday. Responding crews found smoke and high heat emanating from the structure known as the pellet plant, and used self-contained breathing apparatus as they sprayed water on the fire.

Firefighters said the blaze was contained to the machinery in the pellet plant, and damage was largely confined the wood fibre inside the unit.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been overheating machinery.