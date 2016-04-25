Overheated machinery likely cause of fire at Thunder Bay Resolute plant

Overheating machinery is believed to be the cause of a Thursday evening fire at the Resolute Forest Products facility on Neebing Avenue, Thunder Bay firefighters said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the site at about 6:30 p.m. Arriving crews were met with smoke and flames coming from a 10-storey metal structure on the property.

Firefighters wearing self-contained breathing apparatus used 45mm hose lines to keep the fire contained to the centre of the structure, which limited damage to the hydraulic control and drive mechanisms.

There were no injuries.