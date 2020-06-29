Overheating engine cause of loader fire at Resolute sawmill: Thunder Bay Fire Rescue

An overheating engine is believed to be the cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to a log loader at Thunder Bay's Resolute sawmill on Monday morning, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) said in a written release.

Firefighters were called to the mill, located on Darrel Avenue, just after 9 a.m. with reports of a large loader fire near the main building.

Responding firefighters found the loader fully engulfed in flame, TBFR stated, adding that firefighters used multiple hoses to attack the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

However, due to the large volume of fuel and hydraulic fluid in the vehicle, the fire was hard to extinguish.

The fire was eventually put out with a foam extinguishing agent, TBFR said.

The operator of the loader was able to evacuate before the fire grew out of control, and was uninjured, firefighters said.