New program aims to boost Indigenous workforce in mining, construction industries

A new program aims to boost the number of Indigenous workers in northern Ontario's mining and construction sectors.

Minodahmun Development LP announced the launch of its new Readiness and Essential Skills for Employment Training (RESET) program on Wednesday.

The program will let members of Aroland, Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek and Ginoogaming First Nations to prepare for mining and construction developments in the Municipality of Greenstone and the Ring of Fire.

Funding for the RESET program is coming via the Ontario government, with support from Greenstone Gold Mines, Minodahmun said in a media release.

Minodahmun—which is owned by Aroland, Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek and Ginoogaming—was formed to provide members of the communities with training and employment opportunities related to the Greenstone Gold Mines Hardrock Project, which is a planned $1.3-billion open pit gold mine in Geraldton.

The Greenstone area is expected to become a mining hub as development continues with the Hardrock Project and Ring of Fire, Minodahmun said.

"The Hardrock Project, and the mining hub are creating a once in a lifetime opportunity for our people

to access good jobs close to our First Nations," Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek Chief Theresa Nelson said in a statement. "Our people will be able to live and work in their homelands rather than migrate to cities for employment."

The RESET project will provide training in things like work readiness, career planning, construction trades, heavy equipment, and trucking.

Classes will begin Sept. 28 in Aroland, and Nov. 9 in Ginoogaming and Thunder Bay, with additional programs planned to start in January.

"The goal of RESET is to remove barriers and put community members in a position to succeed in the local workforce," said John Glover, CEO of Minodahmun. "It does not make sense to bring workers from other parts of Canada when jobs are needed locally."

"The region is set to experience unprecedented growth and investment related to mineral development. It is crucial that governments and mining companies make an investment in helping to create a strong First Nation workforce in this new Ontario mining hub. This will keep benefits from mineral development in the north and help to address unemployment in First Nations."

Glover was one of the featured speakers at the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association's first virtual Annual General Meeting and panel discussion on Thursday.