Canadian military reservists to get pay bump, federal government announces

Canada's military reservists are getting a pay bump this summer.

The Canadian government announced Wednesday it was revising the pay structure for reservists, bringing their pay more in-line with regular members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

"We know that reservists are providing a valuable service across the country and across the world," said federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Patty Hajdu. "We know that we want to attract more units to the reserve units across the country."

"This is a way that people can develop themselves, develop their skills, but also help contribute to the many efforts that the reserve forces contribute to our communities and to our country, and, in fact, to the global community."

Under the current pay system, reservists make 85 per cent of total regular force pay.

The revised system will see reservists make a base pay, plus a military factor, which is described as a percentage that's added to the base salaries of military members, which compensates them for additional duties.

In the case of reservists, that could include overtime, or filling in for superior officers.

Under the new structure, pay for a first-year corporal will increase from $140 a day to $153 a day, the government said.

Lt. Cmdr. Robert Cooke, commanding officer of Thunder Bay naval reserve unit HMCS Griffon, said the new pay structure will help with recruiting.

"It shows the commitment of the government to the reserves, and the good work that the reserves are doing," he said. "It closes the gap a little bit."

"We have that much more to entice people with, so it's a good thing."

The new pay structure will go into effect in August, and the increased pay will be retroactive to April 1.