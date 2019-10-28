A 25-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a south-side store with a replica firearm, police said.

Police were called to the Dollarama on Edward Street North at about 11 a.m. Friday with reports of a robbery involving weapons.

Police learned a man had entered the store, drew a gun, and threatened staff before fleeing on foot. Responding officers located the man nearby.

The man had stolen merchandise in his possession, and he was arrested and taken to police headquarters.

Police later located and seized a replica firearm suspected of being used in the incident.

The accused has been charged with:

Two counts of assault with a weapon.

Two counts of threatening death or bodily harm.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Theft under $5,000.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Failure to comply with a judicial release.

The accused appeared in court on Saturday, and was remanded into custody.