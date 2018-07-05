Full speed ahead for the Muskeg Express mini train ride in Centennial Park as they are back in operation after a year of being closed for inspection and repair.

Cory Halvorsen, manager of parks & open spaces for the City of Thunder Bay, said upon inspecting the train at the beginning of last year, some concerns arose about the train's safe operation.

"Some concerns were brought forward about the alignment of the tracks. So at that point we didn't feel it was safe to run it without doing a full assessment," Halvorsen said.

He said a full assessment was done over the fall and summer months, which confirmed that issues with the alignment of the tracks posed a safety risk.

The city went through the repairs to fix the tracks this spring which made sure the tracks were not too far apart or not too close together, as well as an adjustment of the elevation of the tracks to ensure a smooth ride.

The repairs came in at a total cost of $50,000 and have been approved by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority.

"It really is an attraction for people of all ages," said Halvorsen.

The train is now open for service from Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.