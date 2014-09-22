Balance needed as province reopens, Thunder Bay economist says

When it comes to reopening an economy hit by COVID-19, balance is key, an economics professor with Lakehead University said.

"The path to recovery moving forward is pretty much the same in Thunder Bay as everywhere else," Livio Di Matteo said. "You have to basically start reopening, and people have to start going out. To do so, they have to feel safe."

"I think it's very important that people, as they engage in their daily activities, continue to social distance, and … stay as safe as possible," he said. "But at the same time, I mean, they also have to essentially re-engage with the economy."

Di Matteo said shutting everything down until a COVID-19 vaccine is ready would likely mean "there will not be much worth reopening down the road."

Di Matteo said the longer local businesses stay closed, with no revenue, the less likely they are to reopen at all.

It's the activities of daily life that are required to get the economy going again. People basically need the confidence to know that they can go out and partake in activities. - Livio Di Matteo, economics professor at Lakehead University

"A lot of spending has probably gone online," he said. "There's probably people doing online shopping, you know, on Amazon, and ordering things from out of town, that probably didn't do it as much before, so once they started doing it they might think that's not so bad."

"That will hurt local businesses that want to restart," Di Matteo said.

Meanwhile, he said, businesses which continued operations during the pandemic, but scaled them back, may realize they don't need as many employees to operate.

"The longer that people hesitate in going back to work, I think the more likely it is that businesses might revise their scale of operations," he said. "If you think of restaurants, they're doing a lot of takeout … that might be something that becomes more permanent."

Economy depends on 'activities of daily life'

"Even furniture stores aren't doing setup or delivery," Di Matteo said. "A lot of it is curbside pick-up and drop-off. If that is something that people are comfortable with, it does mean less employment down the road. So I think we really need to consider that as we move forward."

Di Matteo said governments are providing good support through initiatives like the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), and wage subsidies.

"It's the activities of daily life that are required to get the economy going again," he said. "People basically need the confidence to know that they can go out and partake in activities. They can go to the theatre, or they can go to a concert, or that they can go to a restaurant."

"That's what needs to be happening," Di Matteo said. "The most important thing the government can do is get the pandemic fully under control with a new case rate as close to zero as possible, and I think that is what is required to get things restarted."