The chief commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission says she's encouraged with the early response from the province's police chiefs and police services boards to a report on racial profiling and policing, as well as the dozens of recommendations in it.

The report, released Sept. 20, "offers practical guidance to help law enforcement identify and end racial profiling," according to a written release issued in conjunction with the report. Chief Commissioner Renu Mandhane told CBC News that the report builds on the commission's previous work, specifically a 2017 report called Under suspicion: Research and consultation report on racial profiling in Ontario.

The new report looks at things such as complaints of "under-policing," when police don't investigate cases properly where the victim is racialized and offers guidance on how to combat that, Mandhane said.

"One of the key takeaways that we heard in our engagement with First Nations communities, especially in the north, and reflected, I think, in the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, is the idea of ... under-policing," she said.

"So, not only do racialized individuals talk about over-policing, so being subject to heightened scrutiny when they are seen as suspects, but they also, especially the Indigenous community, really talked about problems with ... not being taken seriously or not having complaints investigated properly."

Mandhane said her new report also drew on the national inquiry's findings and reports from 2018 that looked at systemic racism in the Thunder Bay Police Service and the then-board of civilians tasked with overseeing the force.

"We have put forward a more modern definition of racial profiling which aims to capture the idea of under-scrutiny as well."

Recommendations welcomed

The report makes recommendations, not only to Ontario's police forces and their oversight boards, but also to the province's police watchdogs, like the Ontario Independent Police Review Director, as well as more general recommendations around policy, such as officers wearing body cameras.

The recommendations fall under seven broad areas, she said, including better engaging with racialized communities and hearing their concerns, creating proper policies based on those discussions, collecting data on policing and racialized communities and ensuring that there's accountability.

The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police "has committed to these principles," Mandhane said. "We're starting now down the road of working with them to operationalize these principles."

The chief commissioner added that the province's police services board have also welcomed the report and its principles; that, she said, is a different type of response than her office has received before.

"I think back in 2003 when the commission released its first inquiry on racial profiling, the association of chiefs of police said that the report was disappointing and that it painted police officers as racist," she said. "Fast forward nearly 15 years, and what we see is that police are finally recognizing that racial profiling is a real issue."

"We're quite encouraged."