Fly-in First Nations in Ontario plan restrictions when winter roads open

Remote First Nations in northwestern Ontario will need to consider if, and how, to restrict access to their communities to limit the spread of COVID-19, when the winter road season opens this fall.

When the majority of the pandemic travel restrictions and recommendations were imposed in March, most winter roads were winding down for the season leaving communities accessible only by air, said David-Paul Achneepineskum, the CEO of Matawa First Nations Management, which provides technical support to nine First Nations, five of which are remote.

"Restricting travel in and out," is one of the most probable courses of action, Achneepineskum said, noting that other Matawa communities, connected to the provincial highway system, took the same action earlier in the pandemic.

"Anyone that comes in, whether its essential services, or bringing in supplies, they will have to get tested [for COVID-19] prior to coming in," he said, noting that winter roads cannot be completely shut down.

The road network brings in essential supplies for remote communities, such as fuel oil, and building materials which are stockpiled for use throughout the year.

Achneepineskum said he believes measures put into effect by communities that have year-round road access, will probably be mirrored by remote First Nations.

"They put in barriers to prevent people from crossing to the communities, so there were extra precautions," he said. "They didn't allow people to go out at all, unless it was essential for medical reasons, but they also didn't allow people to come in."

But exceptions will be made.

"In terms of construction, that has been allowed, particularly water, sewer and housing," Achneepineskum said. "But, it's people who are [the] contractors, they have to self isolate in their own quarters and work area."

Achneepineskum said contractors who are currently working in Matawa communities, installing fibre optic cables, are already undergoing a COVID-19 test before working in the remote First Nations.