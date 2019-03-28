Thunder Bay's Boulevard Lake Park will be home to a new art installation this summer.

The city's parks department has approved a proposal by Hospice Northwest to install the art piece as a memorial for all the citizens of Thunder Bay who have lost family and friends.

The metal based art piece was made by artist Luc Despres, and is called the Wall of Remembrance. Executive Director Cherie Kok says the piece will be a beautiful memorial for city residents who have lost.

She said Despres collaborated with the Hike for Hospice planning team to design a piece on the theme of butterflies taking flight.

"It's a framed piece," she said. "There are probably 30 butterflies of various sizes all through the metal piece. And then there are 4 butterflies on the right hand corner that are taking off outside of the frame."

The Remembrance Wall will have a permanent home at the Monarch Butterfly Garden. on the east side of Boulevard Park, in Thunder Bay. (photo: Hospice Northwest)

Kok says the piece will be on display at the Hike for Hospice taking place on May 5.

In June, it will move to its permanent home at the Monarch Butterfly Garden on the east side of Boulevard Lake Park Kok said the choice of the final location for the piece was deliberate.

Dan Fulton, developed of the new garden, was approached to see if the remembrance wall could be placed within the butterfly garden.

Fulton agreed, and revealed that his mother, Joy Fulton, was a dedicated long-time volunteer with Hospice Northwest

Funding for the wall came from a variety of donors including Northern Credit Union and Union Gas.

Kok said the Remembrance Wall will be revealed publicly at this years Hike for Hospice around Boulevard Lake, on Sunday May 5, 2019.

"This has been one of the most fulfilling and touching projects Hospice Northwest has ever been involved in," said Kok. "We couldn't be more pleased with the results of this collaborative ventures with the assistance Leadership Thunder Bay has provided." .