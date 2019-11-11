Remembrance Day ceremonies scheduled for Thunder Bay, Fort William First Nation

Monday, Nov. 11 is Remembrance Day, giving Canadians a chance to honour those who have served, and continue to serve, in Canada's Armed Forces.

Remembrance Day ceremonies are scheduled to take place Monday morning in communities across Canada, and Thunder Bay is no exception.

The city will host two public ceremonies on Monday morning: they will be held at the Fort William Gardens, and Waverley Park, with both events beginning at 10:20 a.m.

Those aren't the only options for the people of Thunder Bay, however, as Fort William First Nation will once again hold its annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday, as well.

That's scheduled to take place at the Fort William First Nation Pow Wow Grounds, beginning at 10:20 a.m.

Ceremonies will also be held in communities across northwestern Ontario: for a complete list of locations and times, visit Ontario's Remembrance Day website.

Canada's national Remembrance Day ceremony will once again be held at the National War Memorial in Ottawa. CBC News will be covering the event live, beginning at 10 a.m.