How Thunder Bay, Fort William First Nation marked Remembrance Day

Hundreds of people across Thunder Bay spent Friday morning remembering those who lost their lives in service of their country.

The city was host to a number of Remembrance Day ceremonies and events on Nov. 11 while Fort William First Nation also held a ceremony of its own, atop Anemki Wajiw (Mount McKay).

In Thunder Bay, Friday saw the return of the Fort William Gardens Remembrance Day ceremony, after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program at the arena included a parade, the performance of the Last Post, and the laying of wreaths.

Other ceremonies took place at the Waverley Park Cenotaph, and the Royal Canadian Slovak Branch N. 129 on Atlantic Avenue.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service salute the cross after laying wreaths during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Fort William Gardens on Friday. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

At the Anenki Wajiw ceremony, which drew dozens of people, organizer and master of ceremonies Catherine Banning said the goal was to honour Indigenous veterans, especially those from Fort William First Nation.

Banning said her father, Second World War veteran Frank Banning, organized the first Anemki Wajiw ceremony about 25 years ago.

"It was to help him deal with his post-traumatic stress disorder that was being really stirred up with all the media coverage of the 50th anniversary [of the end of the war]," Banning said. "So he sunk his teeth into something that would help him memorialize the people that he lost."

Veterans and their families attended Friday's ceremony at the Fort William Gardens. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

"Just prior to the very first ceremony, he landed in the hospital with what was believed to be a heart attack," she said. "As he was laying in the emergency room, he looked up at me and he said 'can you do the ceremony for me tomorrow morning, my girl?'

"I've been doing it ever since in his honour. Thankfully he was with us for about 20 years up here for the Remembrance Day service, but he has since passed."

Remembrance Day ceremonies have been held on Anemki Wajiw (Mount McKay) for about 25 years. The ceremonies memorialize and honour Indigenous veterans, especially those from Fort William First Nation. (Sara Kae/CBC)

Banning said the ceremony has grown over the years and Friday's event included a parade, the laying of wreaths, and a drum circle.

The traditional two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. — marking the formal end of the First World War, which occurred at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918 — were also observed during Friday's ceremonies.

"No one likes wars," Banning said. "I'm sure there's very few people that want to take up arms and go to fight, but in the ... protection of human rights, we have many men and women that do so, and we're honouring them on Remembrance Day."

A drum circle performs during Friday's Remembrance Day ceremony on Anemki Wajiw (Mount McKay). (Sara Kae/CBC)

"We're not saying that we support wars. We're not saying that we're against any particular country or anything like that. We're just simply honouring the people that have put up their lives at risk."