'I'll never forget': Thunder Bay-area Remembrance Day ceremonies mark 100 years to end of WW I

Thousands filled the Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont., on a snowy Sunday morning to honour Canada's war veterans and to help mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

It was one of two simultaneous ceremonies held in the city proper — the other takes place at the cenotaph in Waverley Park on Thunder Bay's north side — with another on Fort William First Nation's Anemki Wajiw, or Mount McKay.

"My ... grandfather fought in the First World War, this is the hundredth anniversary of the end of the First World War, the Great War, the war that was supposed to end all wars," said Ken Milenko, a veteran and the chair of the committee that organized the ceremonies at the Gardens on Sunday.

Veterans march off at Remembrance Day ceremonies at Fort William Gardens on Nov. 11. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC) "For me, personally, I'll never forget Remembrance Day because of my grandfather's service.

"But it's important that we continue remembrance ongoing because all the veterans are not just the First World or Second World War, Korean veterans," Milenko continued.

"Veterans are the serving members of today as well, so it's important that we continue this remembrance always because, unfortunately, we just haven't really learned our lessons when it comes to stopping war."

For Wayne Milloy, another veteran and who routinely plays the Last Post at Remembrance Day, Nov. 11 is an emotional day.

"I still think the one at the Gardens is the most moving for me," he said. "Especially when you see the veterans marching around the floor, everybody standing and applauding them and the band is playing Old Soldiers Never Die."

"It just makes you choke up a little bit."

The song, an old soldiers' folklore tune sang by members of the British Army, became a single by American big band leader Vaughn Monroe in the 1950s.

"Remembrance Day, to me, is remembering all those veterans that gave their lives and fought for our freedom," he said. "Past veterans and current-day veterans ... they're all protecting the freedom that we have."

'It's unfathomable'

While it's important to honour Canada's veterans on Nov. 11, they should remain in people's thoughts year-round, said Maureen Schmidt, the ceremony's representative for all Silver Cross mothers across Canada.

Schmidt's three step-brothers fought in the the Second World War, with the youngest dying at age 19; her brother also spent nearly four decades in the armed forces and her granddaughter's husband is also currently serving.

Maureen Schmidt was the representative for Canada's Silver Cross mothers at the Fort William Gardens Remembrance Day ceremonies. Her youngest step-brother was killed in the Second World War. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC) Speaking about her youngest step-brother, Schmidt said she "can't even imagine a 19-year-old child now having to do the same thing,"

"It's unfathomable."

She called being asked to hold the representative position "an absolutely great honour," but added that "I wish I didn't have to, that these boys didn't have to go away."

"He used to walk me around on his shoulders on our farm," Schmidt said of her step-brother who didn't return from the Second World War. "[He was] a fun-loving, happy fellow and then he went off to war and I never [saw] him again."