Many legions and community organizations in northwestern Ontario are getting ready to host public commemorative ceremonies for Remembrance Day this Friday.

For the first time in two years, the Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay will host a Nov. 11 ceremony.

"So the plans will remain pretty much the same as events that we've held in the past," said Ken Milenko, local arrangements chair for the Royal Canadian Legion's south side Remembrance Day service. "There will be a parade indoors. We will have a passing of the torch ceremony, which we find quite moving,"

For the past two years, the well-attended ceremony at Fort William Gardens was unable to happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, ceremonies have been held outside Thunder Bay city hall.

"That venue tends to get rained out or snowed on, and also it's not actually conducive to a large crowd. So fortunately we are now back inside the Fort William Gardens with great thanks to the City of Thunder Bay for donating its use," said Milenko.

The Remembrance Day ceremony at the arena will begin at 10:45 a.m., and the public is invited to come to the arena after 10 a.m. to find a seat. The ceremony is expected to end around noon.

Organizers said wearing a face mask is optional, but encouraged.

Remembrance Day on Anemki Wajiw (Mount McKay)

A Remembrance Day service will be held on Friday on Anemki Wajiw, hosted by Fort William First Nation. Organizers said the service is going back to its usual format after two years of pandemic related challenges that saw the annual event scaled back.

"This year we're welcoming everybody, so we'll have a number of other First Nations laying wreaths on the behalf of their veterans. We usually have a representative from the City of Thunder Bay as well," said Cathy Banning, who's been organizing the event for over 20 years.

"Then we have just general population from anywhere whether you're a band member or a non-Indigenous person that wants to attend our service, everybody's welcome to this year."

Remembrance Day ceremonies have been held on Anemki Wajiw for over 20 years. Each year, organizers aim to incorporate traditional culture into the ceremony. (Nishnawbe Aski Nation/Facebook)

Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Derek Fox will carry the NAN veterans' eagle staff and lay a wreath at the Anemki Wajiw cenotaph at Fort William First Nation on Friday.

The service begins at 10:30 a.m., and people have been asked to be up the mountain by 10:20 a.m.

A luncheon will be held at the Fort William First Nation Community Centre following the service.

Waverley Park Remembrance Day ceremony

The annual Waverley Park Remembrance Day ceremony is also in Thunder Bay.

The ceremony will begin at 10:20 a.m. with the vigil guard at the Cenotaph. The ceremony is planned to conclude at 11:15 a.m.

Wreaths surround the cenotaph at Waverley Park in Thunder Bay after the Remembrance Day ceremony in 2019. (Matt Vis/CBC)

A service will follow at St. Paul's United Church across the street from the park.

The public is also invited to the Port Arthur Legion Branch No. 5, located at 229 Van Norman St., from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for music and refreshments.

Remembrance Day at the Slovak Legion

A Remembrance Day service will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Slovak Branch No. 129, located at 801 Atlantic Ave..

Doors will open at 10 a.m. Friday, with service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will include a colour party, pipes and drums, guest singer, the 3rd Canadian Ranger patrol, Junior Canadian Rangers, the 70th Squadron Royal Canadian Air Cadets and guest speakers.

A light lunch will be available at the conclusion of the service.

Indigenous Veterans Day Exhibit at Lakehead University

Lakehead University in Thunder Bay is hosting an Indigenous Veterans Day exhibit in the Agora building until 4 p.m. on Remembrance Day.

The exhibit opened on Tuesday to mark Indigenous Veterans Day. The exhibit features photos and artifacts from the First and Second World Wars, highlighting veterans, their triumphs, setbacks, Indigenous women's roles, and the mixing of Indigenous and military culture.

This exhibit at Lakehead University was curated in the spirit of collaboration and reconciliation. It shares the triumphs and sometimes shocking realities faced by Indigenous veterans across Canada, specifically those from Treaty 3. (Submitted by Lakehead University)

This is a growing exhibit, which started with around 100 names of veterans and now is at 324.

The exhibit will also include artifacts and displays highlighting veterans of Anishinabek Territory–Robinson Superior Treaty (1850) and Métis veterans.

The Indigenous Veterans of Treaty #3 project was developed in 2018 by the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre, Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre and Glenn Jourdain of Couchiching First Nation, whose research and photos laid the foundation of this project. Jourdain passed away in July 2021.