In-person ceremonies again mark Remembrance Day across the northwest

After having to be held virtually last year, in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies again took place in northwestern Ontario.

A crowd of just over 100 people braved rain and heavy winds to attend a ceremony at the Waverley Park cenotaph in Thunder Bay.

George Romick, who was the master of ceremonies for the service, said it's important to remember those who were lost in battle.

"For what the soldiers, sailors and the airmen had to go through, this was almost like north Atlantic weather," he said, describing the conditions as brutal. "It was great to see members of the public out here today in these trying conditions."

George Romick was the master of ceremonies for the Remembrance Day ceremony at Waverley Park in Thunder Bay. (Olivia Levesque/CBC)

Romick said a lot of the wreaths were laid in advance of the ceremony, due to the pandemic, and were laid flat to avoid being blown away by the wind.

"Hopefully next year it will be much better weather and we'll be able to have everybody lay the wreaths in honour of their loved ones and all the soldiers killed in action," he said.

Wendy Hill was one of the people in attendance at the ceremony. She said her cousin went overseas to Afghanistan and other family members served in war.

"Other people have sacrificed to give me the life I have, so it's really important for me to remember that," she said.

"I was debating whether to come down here or not and my procrastinator side said 'just watch the ceremonies on TV,' but then I thought about the young men who went to war in all the wars, how they didn't have a choice to stay in a nice warm house."

The outdoor ceremony at the cenotaph on Mount McKay also returned this year.

A Remembrance Day ceremony was held Thursday morning at the cenotaph on Mount McKay. (Nishnawbe Aski Nation/Facebook)

However, for the second straight year the usual indoor service at the Fort William Gardens did not be take place. Instead, there was be a brief ceremony outside Thunder Bay city hall.

Ceremonies were also held across the region.