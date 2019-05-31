OPP identify human remains found May 15 as Bradley Kirkrude Jr., 26, of Big Island First Nation

Provincial police and the Treaty Three Police Service announced in a written release Friday that human remains found on May 15 near Big Island First Nation have been identified as those of 26-year-old Bradley Kirkrude Jr., of the northwestern Ontario community.

They also stated they are continuing their investigation into the circumstances around his death.

The police services began investigating after Kirkrude Jr. was reported missing on October 8, 2018. He was last seen leaving a home in Big Island.

Members of the OPP Northwest Region Emergency Response Team found human remains on May 15, 2019, in an area near the community, which is located about 60 kilometres northeast of Rainy River.

The man's identity was confirmed following a post mortem, which was conducted on May 24, 2019 at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, and with the assistance of the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services - Forensic Anthropology and Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Anyone person with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Rainy River District OPP detachment at 1-807-274-3322.