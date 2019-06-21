Students in Thunder Bay, Ont., raise over $8K during 2019 Relay for Life cancer fundraiser

The first-ever Relay for Life event at Superior C.V.I., in Thunder Bay, organized by students who transferred there after their own school was closed, has raised close to $8,000 for cancer research, with the Canadian Cancer Society receiving a cheque for that amount on June 20.

When students from the International Baccalaureate program at the former Sir Winston Churchill C.V.I. in the northwestern Ontario city moved to Superior in September 2018, they brought their annual fundraising campaign with them, Ryan McDonnell, the vice-principal explained.

He said the teenagers started the event three years ago because they wanted to do something to honour several teachers who were undergoing cancer treatment at the time.

"There were a couple of teachers who were in the midst of a battle for their life essentially, so part of it was about the money but part of it was about recognizing what the teachers in our community were going through, what their families were going through and our kids wanted to show them support," said McDonnell.

The students also felt it was important to carry on a community tradition.

Students from Superior C.V.I in Thunder Bay, Ont., raised $8,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society through the Relay for Life they organized June 7. (Dani Ashley/Canadian Cancer Society )

"There was a core group of kids at Churchill who, when they found out that the community Relay for Life was cancelled, really wanted to do something about it," McDonnell explained.

"So they got in touch with the Canadian Cancer Society and found out that youth relays for life happen all over the country and they thought it was an important thing to bring to our school community."

The June 7 relay began "with a cancer survivor sharing her story and then we also had a luminary walk to honour people who've lost their battle with cancer and to recognize people who are currently battling cancer or cancer survivors," McDonnell told CBC News, adding that teachers who inspired the original event were able to take part this year.

"It was remarkable to see during the survivor lap, the kids surround the teachers and walk with them on that lap."

Students have raised over $40,000 through the relay during the last three years, said McDonnell, adding he looks forward to continuing the event because the organizers were able to recruit younger peers to the Superior planning committee.