Relay for Life set to return in June

Organizers of Relay for Life announced this week that the popular Canadian Cancer Society fundraiser is making a return on June 6, 2020 at the Legion Track in Thunder Bay, Ont.

After a two-year hiatus, Relay for Life made its return last year and exceeded its fundraising goal by over $30,000.

This year, organizers are hoping to top that with a new fundraising goal of $90,000.

It brings people together to tell their stories

Maria Lento, co-chair of Relay for Life, has been involved with the fundraiser since its inception 17 years ago. She was upset when the fundraiser took a break, she said, because of how important it's been in years past.

"It's the one fundraiser for all cancers," she added, "and I like this one because it brings people together to tell their stories."

It's a community event, Lento said, and the funds raised are important to people battling cancer.

"The number one thing is research," she said when talking about where the money from the event goes, "research to help people live with cancer. If we don't cure cancer, we can live with it."

As a cancer survivor herself, Lento stressed that the funds that support cancer research and resources for people battling the disease are essential.

The fundraiser also supports the programs and services that the Canadian Cancer Society offers such as peer support, loans of wigs and turbans, and transportation to appointments.

This year, the event will kick off with a survivors walk, then each team will take part in walking the track. Organizers are planning a number of events throughout the day of the relay, such as musical performances and a barbecue.

Each team taking part in the relay is asked to have one member on the track at all times to symbolize the ongoing fight against cancer.

Registration is now open for Thunder Bay's 2020 Relay for Life event. Teams can register on the Canadian Cancer Society website or in person at the Canadian Cancer Society office at 1093 Barton Street.