Regional Food Distribution Association receives $10K donation from Synergy North

Synergy North, the electrical utility in Thunder Bay and Kenora, has made a donation of $10,000 to the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA), which will help to support numerous northwestern Ontario communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Synergy North is pleased to respond to the needs of our communities. Now is the time to be thinking about others and while we aim to give back year-round, during this unprecedented period we all need to find ways to help." said Robert Mace, president and CEO of Synergy North.

"It is important to recognize that we all have the ability to donate our time and resources to be part of neighbours helping neighbours," he added.

The donation from Synergy North will be directed towards buying and distributing food in the region during this "increased time of need".

Earlier this month, the RFDA reported a 250 per cent increase in "regional asks" for food security support, and demand is expected to go up even more in the months ahead.

"Since the start of COVID-19, the region's need for support from the RFDA has amplified and will only continue to grow in the months ahead," said Volker Kromm, the association's executive director.

"These are hard circumstances for everyone across northwestern Ontario, but with the care from community partners like Synergy North, we will continue to help those who need us."

The RFDA provides support to over 13,000 people in the region each month, and the demand has increased significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the pandemic was declared, the RFDA has redesigned many of its programs in order to adopt new safety protocols put in place to reduce the spread COVID-19.

People wishing to receive a food hamper during the COVID-19 pandemic, can call 211 to register.