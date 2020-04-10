Regional Food Distribution Association provides COVID-19 emergency food support to First Nation communities

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) has joined forces with the Regional Food Distribution Association of northwestern Ontario (RFDA) to provide COVID-19 emergency food support to First Nation Communities in the region.

OPG donated $250,000 dollars to be used by the RFDA in Thunder Bay to buy and distribute food to northern communities.

"Neighbours helping neighbours during a time of crisis is what corporate citizenship is all about. We are grateful to the good people of the RFDA who are facilitating the flow of emergency aid and allowing us to connect with these First Nation communities," said Ken Hartwick, OPG's president.

Volker Kromm, executive director of the RFDA, said the organization has seen a 250 per cent increase in "regional asks" for food security support, which is expected to increase further in the months ahead.

"We'll take their money and we'll buy very much needed healthy food, perishable and not perishable, and add them to the food that we're getting in from other sources, from feed Ontario and Food Banks Canada," said Kromm in an interview with CBC.

'Food is medicine'

Kromm said there have been many local businesses, such as restaurants and farms, who have helped to meet the need in the region.

"There are a lot of players that have stepped up. It is really a time of miracles when we have a dark cloud hanging over us. I'm never ceased to be amazed by the number of individuals coming to us to support our community," he added.

The RFDA works to source nutritional food, especially items that are rich in protein, such as meat and milk, as many of the communities the organization serves face barriers when it comes to receiving these items.

Kromm said having access to "good food" at this time is imperative, especially as everyone is trying to remain in good health while avoiding and battling COVID-19.

"A good friend of mine, Chief Harvey Yesno [of Eabametoong First Nation]..he said food is medicine. We should take that to heart and I think we're trying to source the best nutrition, most efficient food we can," said Kromm. "Because if you're living in a remote community, you don't have access to all those nutritious foods, that's fruits and vegetables, and even milk, proteins...they're not available easily or affordably."