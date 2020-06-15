Regional Coroner launches inquest into 2016 death of 45-year-old Nipigon Ont., man

Ontario's Regional Supervising Coroner for the north region announced an inquest will be held into the death of Daniel Legarde, a 45-year-old Nipigon Ont. man who was killed on November 26, 2016.

Legarde died at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital after sustaining a gunshot injury during an encounter with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Dr. Michael Wilson, regional supervising coroner, announced the inquest on Monday, adding that a date and location for the process will be provided at a later date.

According to Wilson, the inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Legarde's death, and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

2017 SIU investigation into Legarde's death

In 2017, the Acting Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, issued a report which determined no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the OPP officer involved in the shooting death of Legarde.

According to the SIU report, police were called to remove Legarde from a woman's home in Nipigon in the evening hours of November 26, 2016. When police arrived, Legarde came out the front door carrying a kitchen knife.

According to the report, one officer "commanded" Legarde to drop the knife he was holding. The officer deployed his conducted energy weapon "in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and prevent the complainant from harming himself or anyone else."

Legarde went back into the home, and then re-emerged from the front door and proceeded towards the officers with the knife still in hand. According to the SIU report, an OPP officer then shot Legarde in the abdomen.

Emergency medical services were called, but Legarde was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Four investigators and three forensic investigators were assigned by the SIU to investigate this incident.