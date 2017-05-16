New waterfront development proposed for Red Rock

If it goes forward as proposed, a new housing development in Red Rock, Ont., would be the largest expansion of the community in decades.

Bruno's Contracting told Red Rock town council it's interested in building a new subdivision, just northeast of the main town site.

It would be the municipality's responsibility to expand sewer and water services to the area, which borders Highway 628 and Trout Creek.

The lots would be mainly along the shore of Lake Superior, and would consist of 19 single family homes, 24 town homes, and 60 condominium and apartment units.

The development would cost about $25 million, the company told town council at a meeting in September.

A public meeting to rezone the lands is slated for October 19.

If approved, and there is sufficient interest in the development, site construction could begin in mid-2021.

The vast majority of Red Rock's housing was built in the 1940s and the 1960s.