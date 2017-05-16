Red Rock, Ont., subdivision scaled down as property unavailable for building

A proposed subdivision in Red Rock, Ont., has hit a snag, after much of the property that was supposed to be developed, is not owned by the township.

Last year, Bruno's Contracting, based out of Thunder Bay, about 100 km to the west, was interested in creating a development along the shoreline of Lake Superior.

The development, northeast of the main townsite, would be the first major construction seen in the community since the 1960s.

However, once environmental work started on the proposal, there was a snag, said Mark Figliomeni, the CAO for the Township of Red Rock.

"Some of the land that was originally part of the proposed project, considered to be owned by the township was determined that it is actually CN Rail property," Figliomeni said, who has been in his role for about four months.

"So, originally, the scope of the project, as presented is not able to be built at this time."

The original proposal was to build 19 single family homes, 24 town houses, and 60 condominium and apartment units.

"The change of scale without acquiring additional property would be massive. It would have to change the whole scope of the project. In saying that, if that property became something that was able to be purchased," Figliomeni said, the contractor and township could work on bringing the development back to its original size.

The proposed cost of the development was pegged at $25 million.

Figliomeni said council has directed township staff to continue to work with the contractor, to see what potential development could occur.