Nelson and Rivard run for mayor's seat in Red Rock, Ont.

Municipal elections in northwestern Ontario are just around the corner and candidates vying for the mayors' seats have already begun delivering their campaign messages and what they believe their community needs for a prosperous future.

Throughout the month, the CBC will feature candidates who are running for top office in their communities and hear what their plans are for the future of their town.

Red Rock, a picturesque community with a population of approximately 900 people, has gone through its fair share of challenges over the last few years with the loss of industry; specifically the mill.

The current mayor of Red Rock, Gary Nelson said he's decided to run again as there are "a few things that need to be finished" like the new sewer treatment plant, sidewalks and curbing.

Gary Nelson, has been Red Rock's mayor since 2007. He worked at the Norampac/Domtar plant for 40 years. He said he continues to hope a new industry will come to town fill the gap left behind when the former paper mill shut down. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

He said he would also like to see another business come into town.

Gary Nelson hopes to be re-elected as the mayor of Red Rock. 3:21

Owner of Quebec Lodge and former past municipal election candidate, Ray Rivard, has also decided to run for the mayor's seat in Red Rock.

Red Rock mayoral candidate, Ray Rivard, said he would like to determine what people want and the community of Red Rock needs in order to be a long-lasting community. (Jeff Walters / CBC)

Rivard said he would like to determine what people want and need in order to be "a long-lasting community." His campaign platform focuses on building a strategy for the future of Red Rock.