Red Rock man charged for historical sexual assaults

Provincial police have charged a 46-year-old man for alleged sexual offences that date back over a decade ago in Red Rock.

The OPP said they received a complaint last week, which has led to the arrest of the accused.

The Red Rock man is charged with sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

Police said the name of the accused could not be released to protect the identity of the victims.

The investigation remains ongoing, involving the OPP's North West Region Crime Unit and officers from the Nipigon detachment.