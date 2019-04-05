Confederation College students honour Indigenous organizations in Thunder Bay for their work

Second year Confederation College students in Thunder Bay, Ont., honoured Indigenous organizations, institutions and service providers around the community on Thursday, as a way to say thank you for their services.

The school's Native Child and Family Services program organized and hosted the Red Road Gathering and honoured a total of seven organizations with awards.

"We wanted to honour agencies and organizations who have provided valuable services to our community," one of the student organizers in the program, Thomastine Shawayahamish stated in a written release. "We hope that by recognizing these groups, they will be motivated to continue the important work they are doing."

Nominations were put forth by the students, with recipients being selected via a class vote.

Awards were given with gratitude and recognition based on the Seven Grandfather Teachers of respect, love, wisdom, humility, truth, bravery and honesty.

The organizations honoured with awards are:

Shelter House received the respect award

Ontario Native Women's Association received the love award

People Advocating for Change through Empowerment Inc. (PACE) received the wisdom award

Regional Multicultural Youth Council received the humility award

Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre received the truth award

Beendigen received the bravery award

John Howard Society received the honesty award

The event also included a youth panel, led by six high school students on issues that are important to them.

"As a class, we wanted to help our youth be heard, as they are the leaders for the next generation," Shawayahamish said.

Coordinator of the Native Child and Family Services program, Pam Burton, said she is extremely proud of her students for having such a broad vision and putting in the work needed to make the event a reality.

"They really thought this event out from start to finish, considering everything from venue and logistics to cultural activities and event promotion. Learning experiences like this one really help to advance our students' learning as they prepare for their careers," Burton said.