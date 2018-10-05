Video
Meet your Red River ward candidates
Thunder Bay residents will head to the polls on Oct. 22 for the 2018 municipal election.
CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates running in the upcoming municipal election
In the lead-up to election day, CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates who are seeking seats on the next city council.
This week, we featured the candidates in the Red River ward: Donna Brown, Brian McKinnon, and David George Noonan.
