Skip to Main Content
Meet your Red River ward candidates
Video

Meet your Red River ward candidates

Thunder Bay residents will head to the polls on Oct. 22 for the 2018 municipal election.

CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates running in the upcoming municipal election

CBC News ·
Red River ward candidates Donna Brown, Brian McKinnon, and David George Noonan. (CBC)

Thunder Bay residents will head to the polls on Oct. 22 for the 2018 municipal election.

In the lead-up to election day, CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates who are seeking seats on the next city council.

This week, we featured the candidates in the Red River ward: Donna Brown, Brian McKinnon, and David George Noonan.

This video features campaign platforms from the Red River ward candidates: Donna Brown, Brian McKinnon, and David George Noonan 3:04

CBC Thunder Bay has also highlighted other wards.

CBC Thunder Bay is also featuring at-large council candidates, in a five-part series.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us