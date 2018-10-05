Meet your Red River ward candidates

Thunder Bay residents will head to the polls on Oct. 22 for the 2018 municipal election.

In the lead-up to election day, CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates who are seeking seats on the next city council.

This week, we featured the candidates in the Red River ward: Donna Brown, Brian McKinnon, and David George Noonan.

This video features campaign platforms from the Red River ward candidates: Donna Brown, Brian McKinnon, and David George Noonan 3:04

