City OK's shutting down one lane of Red River Road in Thunder Bay's north core

The City of Thunder Bay is taking steps to make the north core more pedestrian-friendly by reducing a section of Red River Road to one lane of traffic this summer.

One lane of Red River Road, between Court and St. Paul streets, will be closed to traffic throughout July and August.

"We're excited about the opportunity to change things up a little bit," said Waterfront District BIA chair Jim Comuzzi. "We're going to block off the [westbound] lane, and the [eastbound] lane will be open to parking."

Comuzzi said the area will be decorated with potted trees and plants, and picnic tables will be set up. Businesses can also set up vending stalls on the street, he said.

"We'll have hand-washing stations and restrooms available to the public," he added.

And Comuzzi said while the current plan is to reopen the lane at the end of August, there is a chance the closure could extend into September.

Comuzzi added, however, that he'd like to see that section of Red River Road reduced to one-way traffic permanently.

"Hopefully, with everything we prove to the city this summer, this becomes now a priority in the resurgence of our area," he said. "I would like the infrastructure on the street to change, where maybe this is the model for the future, where we just do have one-way traffic on Red River Road, and we open it up like we did on St. Paul Street."

Red River Road between Court and St. Paul will close to all through traffic from June 29 to July 3 to make preparations for the Waterfront District StrEATery, the city stated in a release issued Friday. After that it will open to one-way eastbound traffic only for the rest of the summer.

Starting June 26 and for the remainder of the summer, transit buses that normally service Red River Road between Court and Cumberland will detour using Court Street to Camelot Street, the city said.

The summer changes on Red River Road were made possible as part of the city's effort to help businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are happy to support the BIA's StreEATery application that was part of City Council's work on patio expansions that has allowed businesses to reopen. Closing the street will allow area businesses to serve more customers, and will give pedestrians additional room to safely enjoy the business area," said Mayor Bill Mauro, in the release.