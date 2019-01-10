Red Lion eyes retail 'renaissance' with upcoming move, business collaborations

It won't be moving far, but Red Lion Smokehouse in Thunder Bay, Ont., says it has big plans for a new home.

The north core pub is planning to move into the Cumberland Street building that formerly housed the live music venue, Crocks. They also intend to carve out a retail space in the newly acquired building to house three businesses: Big Lake Pasta, La Luna Wellness Studio and a shop selling Ungalli clothing and other products from local artisans and producers.

"I think the building's going to have quite a lot of energy to it, in addition to having a busy pub as well," said Red Lion owner John Murray, "so I think it'll be a very exciting space and something new for Thunder Bay shoppers. I think there's going to be more retail options for people downtown."

Murray said he hopes the presence of the businesses will help spark a retail "renaissance," in the north core, encouraging more shops to open in the area.

"You know we have a bustling entertainment and food scene," he said, "and hopefully this will be a new catalyst for more retail."

Plans for the building include separate entrances for the retail and restaurant sections, he said. However, there will be collaboration between the two sides. For example, more pasta dishes will appear on the Red Lion menu, along with healthier options aimed at people attending the wellness studio.

The restaurant move will happen first, he said, adding that he hopes it will take place in late February.