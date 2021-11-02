Red Lake warns of possible water contamination after overflow of raw sewage

The municipality of Red Lake is issuing a caution about possible water contamination for people who draw from the lake.

The municipality put out an advisory on Tuesday, warning that there has been an overflow of raw sewage into Howey Bay on Red Lake.

The notice applies to people who use lake water from the eastern portion of Red Lake from Howey Bay to McNeely Bay, extending east downstream along the Chukuni River, including Keg Lake, Gullrock Lake and Two Island Lake.

People using lake water in those areas are urged to be cautious for the potential of microbiological contamination, possibly E. coli or other pathogens.

The municipality said the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.