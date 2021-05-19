Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Kenora, Red Lake areas

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for some parts of northwestern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms in areas near the Manitoba border, including Kenora, Red Lake and Woodland Caribou Park.

The warning stated the thunderstorms could develop late Thursday afternoon, or Thursday evening, and bring wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

People are reminded to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.