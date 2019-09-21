Red Lake declares state of emergency in aftermath of storm

The Municipality of Red Lake has declared a state of emergency as it recovers from a major storm that caused heavy damage in the community on Friday.

The storm brought winds that exceeded 120 km/h, Mayor Fred Mota said, which knocked down trees and damaged buildings and infrastructure.

The entire community was still without power as of Saturday afternoon, and the Red Lake Regional Heritage Centre's roof was sheared off in the storm, which in turn led to heavy water damage due to rain.

"It ripped that roof off like a tin of tuna," he said. "It peeled it back."

Mota said the heritage centre contains a number of historical artifacts, which are being removed and will be stored off-site for the time being.

Mota said there were no injuries in the storm.

The Red Lake fire hall's roof also sustained damage during Friday's storm. (Municipality of Red Lake/Facebook)

"Us Red Lakers, we stick together and we work together and we support each other," he said. "We'll get through this."

The community declared the state of emergency on Saturday.

"We've had significant damage throughout our community, and we're in the assessment portion right now, and trying to begin some sort of cleanup," Mota said. "It gives us some further government resources, and it assists us financially for the cleanup and restoration of everything."