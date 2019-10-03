OPP warn of phone scams targeting Red Lake residents

Ontario Provincial Police in Red Lake are warning people in the area about a phone scam where the fraudsters pose as law enforcement officers or employees of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Over the past several weeks, officers from the OPP Red Lake detachment have heard from many people in the community about calls they have received at home and on their mobile devices from the scammers, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

According to the OPP, the scammers have said "they will transfer the target to an officer from Red Lake OPP, whom they identify as Officer Marshall."

Police are warning people not to release any information to the individuals, as they are attempting to extort money or gain personal information for identity theft.

Real officials with the CRA may contact individuals by phone at times, police said, but they will never ask for information from a person's passport, health card or driver's license. The CRA also does not communicate via text message, so any text message appearing to be from the CRA is a scam, police added.

As well, the CRA will never demand immediate payment, nor will it request payment via Interac e-transfers, online currency such as bitcoin, prepaid credit cards or gift cards from iTunes, Home Depot or any other retailers. CRA will never use aggressive language or threaten to send the police to arrest a person, police said.

OPP are advising people to hang up immediately if there's anything suspicious or unprofessional about a call.

Police say anyone who receives such a call should contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, e-mail at info@antifraudcentre.ca or visit http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.