New case of COVID-19 confirmed Thursday in Red Lake, Ont.

Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in northwestern Ontario.

The latest case, confirmed Thursday morning, is in the Red Lake area. The case now brings the Northwestern Health Unit's (NWHU) total caseload to 21.

Two of those cases, one of which is still active, is in a person who has their primary address listed as in the northwest, but the person no longer resides in the area. The people in those cases are residing in Peterborough and St. Catharines.

The NWHU has one active case in each of Dryden, Red Lake, Fort Frances and Sioux Lookout.

There were no active cases of the virus under NWHU jurisdiction before the Victoria Day weekend, and no new cases had been confirmed in the region since the end of April.