Red Lake Norseman re-dedication planned for next summer

The people of Red Lake will need to wait a little longer for the return of the town's iconic Norseman aircraft.

The float plane had been on display in Red Lake's Norseman Park for more than two decades when it was heavily damaged in a hail storm a few years ago.

Now, work is ongoing to repair the aircraft so it can be put back in its rightful place, but the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the process, said Duane Riddell, manager of the Red Lake airport and chair of the Norseman Festival committee.

"It's certainly a part of our culture here," he said of the Norseman. "I think the community is patiently waiting for us to get it done. Hopefully, they understand the situation is fairly complicated."

"It'll be good for the whole area to have it back up there."

The wings of the Norseman are being restored in Ignace, while work on the fuselage is taking place in Red Lake, Riddell said.

"The one person that was looking after the fuselage actually had to let the project go because of COVID, so we went to a different organization, to Red Lake Seaplane Service, that have it now," he said. "It actually is helping to keep them busy during the COVID crisis."

"We're getting a very, very preferred rate, they're basically volunteering part of their time," Riddell said. "They work on it when they have availability, so that's kind of slowed the repair of the aircraft down quite a bit."

Riddell said the current plan is to have the restoration completed in time for the next Norseman Festival, which is tentatively scheduled for July 2021. If all goes well, the Norseman will be re-dedicated then.

"We're also making plans to do it virtually, because we had support from right across the world to help pay for this restoration," he said. "So, we're going to have virtual ceremony regardless of whether or not we can have people in the park when we re-dedicate the Norseman."

Riddell said the restoration work will cost about $150,000.