Thunder Bay

Red Lake Miners move on to national Junior A tournament after capturing 1st SIJHL crown

The Miners captured the Bill Salonen Cup, the trophy for the Junior A hockey league, with a Game 6 victory on home ice at the Cochenour Arena over the Kam River Fighting Walleye last weekend. 

CBC News ·
The Red Lake Miners celebrate after winning the 2021-2022 Superior International Junior Hockey League title. (Pat Bucha / Submitted by Geoff Walker)

For the first time in its decade of existence, the Red Lake Miners are champions of the Superior International Junior Hockey League.

"It's been a long time coming for the people in this community," head coach Geoff Walker said. "They work really hard behind the scenes that people don't see sometimes. It meant a lot to do it, and to do it at home was really special."

This season marked the first time since 2019 that the league title was awarded, after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic right before the start of the 2020 postseason and continuing restrictions led to a lost campaign the next year.

The Miners, which entered the league in 2013, had been runners-up during that most recent full campaign three years ago.

This season, Red Lake entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed. The Miners outlasted the Dryden Ice Dogs in the second round before toppling the No. 1 seeded Walleye in the final.

Miners captain Ryan Howe said the squad is a tight-knit group.

"Everyone got along so well. I think without the camaraderie, I don't think we're that successful," Howe said. "Everyone in the room, it feels like we're all best friends.

"It just feels that everyone has each other's backs."

The title earns the Miners a place in the Centennial Cup in Estevan, Sask., later this month, where 10 teams will vie for the national Junior A championship. 

"It's a really big showcase for our players. We're going to go there and try to compete and enjoy it," Walker said.

"I think it's going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all of us."

Superior Morning8:24The Red Lake Miners struck gold this past weekend. We hear from the captain and coach of the SIJHL team.
It's been an historic week for one SIJHL team. In front of a hometown crowd on Saturday, the Red Lake Miners edged out the Kam River Fighting Walleye. ... And for the first time in the team's history, they became Bill Salonen Cup champions. They're now bound for the Centennial Cup ... the National Junior A Hockey Championship taking place later this month in Saskatchewan. Geoff Walker is the head coach and general manager of the Red Lake Miners. Ryan Howe is the team captain. They spoke with Superior Morning host Mary-Jean Cormier. 8:24
