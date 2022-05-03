Red Lake Miners move on to national Junior A tournament after capturing 1st SIJHL crown

For the first time in its decade of existence, the Red Lake Miners are champions of the Superior International Junior Hockey League.

The Miners captured the Bill Salonen Cup, the trophy for the Junior A hockey league, with a Game 6 victory on home ice at the Cochenour Arena over the Kam River Fighting Walleye last weekend.

"It's been a long time coming for the people in this community," head coach Geoff Walker said. "They work really hard behind the scenes that people don't see sometimes. It meant a lot to do it, and to do it at home was really special."

This season marked the first time since 2019 that the league title was awarded, after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic right before the start of the 2020 postseason and continuing restrictions led to a lost campaign the next year.

The Miners, which entered the league in 2013, had been runners-up during that most recent full campaign three years ago.

This season, Red Lake entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed. The Miners outlasted the Dryden Ice Dogs in the second round before toppling the No. 1 seeded Walleye in the final.

Bill Salonen Cup goes to ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/RedLakeMiners?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RedLakeMiners</a>⁩ for the first time in team history! Congratulations! <a href="https://t.co/lJ8ydaNDcn">pic.twitter.com/lJ8ydaNDcn</a> —@SIJHL

Miners captain Ryan Howe said the squad is a tight-knit group.

"Everyone got along so well. I think without the camaraderie, I don't think we're that successful," Howe said. "Everyone in the room, it feels like we're all best friends.

"It just feels that everyone has each other's backs."

The title earns the Miners a place in the Centennial Cup in Estevan, Sask., later this month, where 10 teams will vie for the national Junior A championship.

"It's a really big showcase for our players. We're going to go there and try to compete and enjoy it," Walker said.

"I think it's going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all of us."