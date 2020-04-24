1 woman dead after collision in Red Lake, OPP says

One woman is dead after an early morning collision in Madsen, in the Municipality of Red Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said in a written release Friday.

A vehicle travelling on Mine Street left the road and "came to rest on the frozen body of water adjacent to the road," around 3:30 a.m. April 24, police said.

Officers arriving at the scene found one woman dead.

Her identity is being withheld until next-of-kin have been notified.

Northwest Emergency Medical Services (NWEMS), the Red Lake Fire Department also responded and offered their assistance.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information relating to it, is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.