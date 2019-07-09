Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Red Lake charged five people with impaired driving over the same July weekend.

Four of the accused are from Red Lake, one is from British Columbia, and one case involved an individual operating a boat while impaired, police said in a release Monday.

The first incident occurred at about 1:40 a.m. Friday, July 17, after police received reports of a possibly impaired driver in Red Lake.

The vehicle was located, and the driver was found to have been consuming alcoholic beverages, OPP said.

The 21-year-old Red Lake man is now facing impaired driving charges, and is due in Red Lake court in September.

Later that day, just after 6 p.m., Red Lake OPP received another complaint about a possibly impaired driver in the municipality.

The vehicle was located, and police determined the accused had been consuming alcoholic beverages.

Police said the 74-year-old Red Lake man was charged with operation while impaired, and is due in Red Lake court in September.

Impaired boater on Red Lake

At about 9:30 the same day, Red Lake OPP were again advised of a possible impaired driver, this time operating a boat in Red Lake.

Officers located the vessel, and the driver was found to have been consuming alcoholic beverages, police said.

He was charged with impaired driving, and will appear in Red Lake court in September.

The next arrest occurred Saturday, July 18 at about 10 p.m., when patrolling officers pulled a vehicle over in Red Lake for a Highway Traffic Act violation, OPP stated.

The officer determined the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages, and the 32-year-old Langley, British Columbia man was charged with impaired driving.

He is also due in Red Lake court in September.

Finally, on Sunday, July 19 at about 8 p.m., police received a report of a driver throwing garbage out their window while driving in Red Lake.

Police said the vehicle was located and stopped, and the driver was determined to have been consuming alcohol.

The 38-year-old Red Lake man was charged with impaired driving, and will appear in court in September.