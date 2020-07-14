Newfoundland man charged with driving while impaired, fleeing from police in Red Lake

A 46-year-old Newfoundland man is facing charges after fleeing from OPP while driving impaired in Red Lake.

OPP said officers from the Red Lake detachment saw a possibly-stolen vehicle on Hammell Road at about 8:45 p.m. on July 11.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

When the vehicle was located later on, it was determined the driver had been consuming alcohol.

After the driver failed a roadside breath test, he was taken to detachment for further evaluation.

The accused is now facing charges of impaired driving, fleeing from police, driving while prohibited, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He remains in custody.