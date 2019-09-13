Woman charged with impaired driving after passing out in vehicle: Red Lake OPP

A 22-year-old woman from Pikangikum FIrst Nation is facing impaired driving charges after being found passed out behind the steering wheel of her vehicle north of Red Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said in a written release Friday.

Red Lake OPP officers were called to a motor vehicle collision on Nungessor Road, about 55 kilometres north of Red Lake, at about 11 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Responding officers found a single vehicle at the scene and made contact with the driver, who was asleep behind the wheel, police stated.

The woman was charged with impaired driving, and taken to the Red Lake OPP detachment for further tests, OPP said.

The accused is not in custody.

She is due to appear in Red Lake court on Oct. 17.