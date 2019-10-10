Community action helps save Red Lake, Ont., history after major storm
Storm with near-hurricane-force winds blew the roof off the Red Lake Regional Heritage Centre
An overwhelming community response helped preserve the local history of Red Lake, Ont., after an extreme windstorm tore through the area three weeks ago, significantly damaging the municipality's museum.
A powerful September storm with near-hurricane-force winds caused significant damage throughout the community, tearing the roof off the Red Lake Regional Heritage Centre and resulting in the municipality declaring a state of emergency.
Centre director Trevor Osmond compared the roof being blown off to ripping the lid off a can of tuna.
But, in true small town fashion, he said, the community came together and quickly jumped into action to salvage the centre's artifacts and displays.
"Sometimes that can be a bad thing, but sometimes that can be a great thing," Osmond said of Red Lake being a smaller municipality.
Artifacts have been protected from the elements, and many have been sent to a secure location in nearby Balmertown, he said, with about 85 per cent of the items having already been moved.
That fast action has hopefully mitigated the worst of the possible impact, Osmond said.
Extensive damage
Insulation has been stripped away, and the remaining inner roof is full of holes, Osmond said, adding a lot of rain has gotten into the building.
While the facility has been largely cleared out, the looming winter requires something to be in place to protect the building, which opened in 2005.
"Once we get all the items out, which we're hoping to do maybe by the end of the week, then comes the assessments," Osmond said.
"Obviously, a roof has to go on, whether it be temporary or the final thing. Then we have to go into the walls. All that drywall probably has to come out. The damage is extensive, very extensive."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.