Community action helps save Red Lake, Ont., history after major storm

An overwhelming community response helped preserve the local history of Red Lake, Ont., after an extreme windstorm tore through the area three weeks ago, significantly damaging the municipality's museum.

A powerful September storm with near-hurricane-force winds caused significant damage throughout the community, tearing the roof off the Red Lake Regional Heritage Centre and resulting in the municipality declaring a state of emergency.





Centre director Trevor Osmond compared the roof being blown off to ripping the lid off a can of tuna.

But, in true small town fashion, he said, the community came together and quickly jumped into action to salvage the centre's artifacts and displays.

"Sometimes that can be a bad thing, but sometimes that can be a great thing," Osmond said of Red Lake being a smaller municipality.

The items inside have stood the test of time, but the roof at the Red Lake Heritage Centre has not. We'll hear how a community has come together to help preserve its past. 5:46 "We're limited in our capacity sometimes to get everything we want and get it fast. But let me tell you, Red Lake came through big time. It was only a matter of hours later, and they were already formulating a plan."

Artifacts have been protected from the elements, and many have been sent to a secure location in nearby Balmertown, he said, with about 85 per cent of the items having already been moved.

That fast action has hopefully mitigated the worst of the possible impact, Osmond said.

The Red Lake Regional Heritage Centre's roof was torn off during extreme winds on Friday. (Municipality of Red Lake/Facebook)

Extensive damage

Insulation has been stripped away, and the remaining inner roof is full of holes, Osmond said, adding a lot of rain has gotten into the building.

While the facility has been largely cleared out, the looming winter requires something to be in place to protect the building, which opened in 2005.

"Once we get all the items out, which we're hoping to do maybe by the end of the week, then comes the assessments," Osmond said.

"Obviously, a roof has to go on, whether it be temporary or the final thing. Then we have to go into the walls. All that drywall probably has to come out. The damage is extensive, very extensive."