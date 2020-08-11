MNRF and volunteer firefighters battle growing fire as Red Lake, Ont. residents under community advisory

An active forest fire west of Red Lake, Ont. has resulted in a community advisory and a road closure on Highway 618 to east and west bound traffic, according to a media release from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).



A message posted on the Municipality of Red Lake's Facebook page on Monday evening said there is no immediate danger to residents and the local volunteer fire department is working alongside Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry fire fighters to battle the blaze.



Red Lake 49 has moved away from Madsen, Ont. — a small community within the Red Lake municipality — and is "moving approximately 2 km south of Harry's corner," according to an updated post from the municipality.



The blaze is approximately five hectares in size and there were five water bombers active in the area to assist with the efforts.

The Red Lake Neighbourhood Watch Facebook group administration is encouraging residents in Red Lake, Ont. to prepare an evacuation bag in case an evacuation is called, however the group added in a post to its Facebook page late on Monday evening that residents are not in direct or immediate danger. (Submitted by Chase William)

The Red Lake Neighbourhood Watch Facebook group has encouraged residents to prepare an evacuation bag in case an evacuation is called, and said the Red Lake Airport has been closed to inbound and outbound traffic.



The neighbourhood watch group has added that residents of Red Lake are not in any direct or immediate danger, but said the fire "has grown massively within the last hour."



The Municipality of Red Lake is providing updates as they become available on its Facebook page.