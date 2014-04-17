The largest player in the Red Lake, Ont., mining camp is about to have an even bigger piece of the golden pie.

Evolution Mining proposed to buy out Battle North Gold in a cash transaction worth approximately $343M, according to a statement issued by Battle North.

Battle North Gold was developing its Bateman Gold Project, previously known as Rubicon Minerals Phoenix Gold Project, located just north of Red Lake. Rubicon shuttered its operations in 2015 after difficulty in locating the gold deposit required for profitability.

"We believe that there are unique and undeniable merits to combining the Red Lake assets of Battle North and Evolution, and this transaction reduces development and execution risk. Evolution is a highly regarded mining company with a demonstrated ability to successfully operate internationally," Battle North president and CEO George Ogilvie said in a statement.

The goal is to create opportunities and value for the new owner that would be impossible to achieve if the mine was under separate ownership, said Jake Klein, the executive chairman of Evolution Mining.

"This acquisition provides Evolution with an opportunity to expand our footprint in the region and create value by leveraging the infrastructure of the two operations," Klein said in a statement.

"The additional processing capacity from the new Bateman mill will also accelerate our ability to achieve our objective of producing in excess of 300,000 ounces of gold per annum from Red Lake."