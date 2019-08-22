Red Lake receives $110k from federal government for new event centre

Red Lake's proposed new event centre is a step closer to reality thanks to funding from the federal government.

On Wednesday, Kenora MP Bob Nault announced $110,850 in funding for the project. The money will go toward engineering drawings for the proposed facility, which a Red Lake spokesperson said are nearly complete, and will be presented to council there soon.

"The Municipality of Red Lake is extremely pleased to receive this financial support from the federal government through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund," Red Lake Mayor Fred Mota said in a statement. "A performing arts centre within the Regional Events, Arts and Cultural Hub facility will allow residents and visitors alike to have access to a variety of art, culture and heritage experiences in Red Lake."

The proposed facility would include an arena, performing arts theatre centre, and multipurpose spaces.

The final cost has not yet been determined.