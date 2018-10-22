Red Lake, Ont. elects Fred Mota as new mayor

Voters in Red Lake, Ont., elected Fred Mota as their new mayor.

A new person at the community's top political job was the only option, after Mayor Phil Vinet passed away on June 5.

Four candidates, Gary Gazankas, Dale Kosie, Sandy Middleton and Fred Mota all let their names stand for mayor.

A dozen people ran for the four councillor positions. Those who were voted onto town council are:

Janet Hager

Jamie Kristoff

Dale Butterfield

Warren Badiuk

The Municipality of Red Lake is unique, in that it is comprised of five communities. The mayor, or any of the councillors can be from each of the communities of Red Lake, Balmertown, Cocheneur, Madsen, Sarratt-Olsen and McKenzie Island.