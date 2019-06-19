Ontario Provincial Police in Red Lake, Ont., say a 51-year-old man from Missouri has died after drowning on Gullrock Lake over the weekend.

OPP said officers were called about an angler who hadn't returned at around 10 p.m on June 13.

Officers began a search immediately with the assistance of the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, but without success, police said in a written release.

According to police, the body of 51-year-old Douglas Massie of Jefferson City, Mo, was then located by members of the dive team on June 16.

OPP are advising people to wear a life jacket when boating as capsized vessels and falling overboard are the top contributing factors in boating deaths every year.