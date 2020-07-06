Ontario Provincial Police killed a black bear on Monday after locating it in the vicinity of a deceased Red Lake man.

Police said members of the OPP's Red Lake and Ear Falls detachments were told July 20 about a 67-year-old man who had left home that morning to pick blueberries on Tuzyk Road, off Highway 105.

However, when he failed to return on time, police began searching the area for the man, and found him dead.

In a media release, OPP said a black bear was also located nearby, and was "dispatched" by officers.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has been contacted, and the remains of the bear will be sent to Guelph for testing

No other details have been provided.a

OPP remind people to call 911 if they encounter a bear that is displaying threatening or aggressive behaviour.